Banned-Substance Testing & the Importance of Certification
As an athlete at any level, it’s vital to know what exactly you’re putting into your body when you take a supplement. Above all, you want to make sure you’re not ingesting anything harmful; just below that on the priority list is the very real possibility of unknowingly ingesting a banned substance. Even honest manufacturers can fall victim to mistakes or accidents, leading to a tainted product—and, frankly, not every maker is going to be honest. In a market that isn’t subject to regulation and oversight from agencies like the FDA, makers are pretty much operating on the honor system, and claims of purity can only be taken at face value. Fortunately, this is where third-party certification can help.
Over the years, we’ve seen pros including James Stewart, Broc Tickle, and Christian Craig get into trouble after testing possible for banned substances, leading to suspensions from competition and serious career roadblocks. If it can happen to them, it can happen to you. Certification by a recognized third-party lab can give you much-needed piece of mind, ensuring you can perform at your peak using substances that are recognized as safe and approved for competition. And even if you aren’t being tested for competition, third-party certification is important to ensure quality and efficacy of the ingredients inside.
There are four primary bodies that test products according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards: the Banned Substance Control Group (BSCG), LGC and its Informed Sport program, NSF International’s Certified for Sport, and Germany’s Kölner Liste (Cologne List). Each has proven to be accurate and effective, working with professional and amateur sporting leagues worldwide. If you’re shopping for supplements, those are the certifications you’re looking for. (If you currently take supplements, now’s the time to round them up and check for those logos and seals.)
It’s important to note that just because a product claims to be certified, it may not actually be. Some companies test some of their products and not others; some may test one batch of a product but not the next. A supplement maker can claim to be free of banned substances, but without certification from an impartial third party, there’s simply no way to be sure.
ARMA Sport, a supplement maker with deep roots in moto, goes out of its way to ensure that its customers don’t need to worry about banned substances. Every single batch of every single supplement line is tested and certified by Informed Sport, using ISO 17025–accredited methods to provide the highest level of assurance for athletes at every level. Their full product line—Reload, Blitz, HYDR8, and Fire—appear on Informed Sport’s list of Certified Products, ensuring the legality, safety, and purity of their supplement line. Find out more at armasport.com.