Banned-Substance Testing & the Importance of Certification

As an athlete at any level, it’s vital to know what exactly you’re putting into your body when you take a supplement. Above all, you want to make sure you’re not ingesting anything harmful; just below that on the priority list is the very real possibility of unknowingly ingesting a banned substance. Even honest manufacturers can fall victim to mistakes or accidents, leading to a tainted product—and, frankly, not every maker is going to be honest. In a market that isn’t subject to regulation and oversight from agencies like the FDA, makers are pretty much operating on the honor system, and claims of purity can only be taken at face value. Fortunately, this is where third-party certification can help.

Over the years, we’ve seen pros including James Stewart, Broc Tickle, and Christian Craig get into trouble after testing possible for banned substances, leading to suspensions from competition and serious career roadblocks. If it can happen to them, it can happen to you. Certification by a recognized third-party lab can give you much-needed piece of mind, ensuring you can perform at your peak using substances that are recognized as safe and approved for competition. And even if you aren’t being tested for competition, third-party certification is important to ensure quality and efficacy of the ingredients inside.