If I remember correctly, during a supercross post-race interview, you said something about that you’re still preparing for or getting ready for the 2022 season. Do you still feel that way, that you’re still getting used to the team and the 450? Or do you feel that in motocross you’re focused on the races at hand, or are you still thinking about next year being a top competitor in supercross and motocross?

Yeah, supercross is more of a learning curve obviously because I didn’t race it the year before, but coming into outdoors, I definitely had higher expectations than I did in supercross because I did race last year. I feel like I had a pretty good outdoor season. So, coming into this year, I felt like I was in a better spot. Obviously, we’re on a new bike so it’s kind of like starting over again. I wasn’t really looking to just get ready for next year. I feel like I have what it takes to be good in outdoors, and that’s kind of where my focus is at right now. Supercross, like I said, it was my first year and I took a lot of bumps and bruises, and I learned a lot. I’m still learning. I’m still getting used to the team. Being on a factory team, it’s a little bit different than being on GEICO. It’s been a year now, but I’m still getting used to it every day by going from the race reports to talking to the team. It’s a little bit different than being on GEICO. I’m still learning, and it’s been fun. So, I’m looking forward to the rest of these six races and having a really good off-season. But no, my focus is right now doing the best I possibly can outdoors, and I feel like I’m capable of doing much better. So, that’s the focus and until I get there, I’ll keep working my butt off.

You mentioned earlier that this year you felt as though it’s probably more difficult than last year. Is that in terms of the depth or the outright pace of the guys at the front?

I would say the depth. We have Dylan now, and obviously I feel like Justin has taken another step up and Ken wasn’t with us last year racing outdoors. I feel like Eli is now getting better and better. I think everyone just kind of stepped up a little bit and having a few more guys in there to already a stacked field, it just makes it even better racing. Like Justin said, it really comes down to starts and putting yourself in a good position. I haven’t been doing the best job of that this year, which has made my life difficult. The first corner situation today, I put myself at mercy of other people being at the back of the pack, and you kind of saw the outcome. So, you really have to focus on getting out front early. But I would say just the depth and I think everyone has kind of taken a step up this year. The field has kind of stayed the same, too. We lost a few guys, but overall, it’s still really stacked. The pace is higher for longer, too. It doesn’t seem like anyone gets tired. So, you’ve got to put two really solid motos in. That’s the deal this year. You can’t afford to slack off at all. You’ve got to be on your toes.