Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Full Schedule
250 Words: Kailub Russell Calls it a Career

250 Words Kailub Russell Calls it a Career

July 20, 2021 9:45am
by:

Kailub Russell, winner of eight-consecutive AMA Grand National Cross Country Championships as well as championships in AMA National Enduro, Full Gas Sprint Enduro, the International Six-Days Enduro and more, has called it a career. Russell was fulfilling a life-long dream this season by racing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with the Red Bull KTM squad, but the races have been a struggle, and the injuries have been frequent. Instead of completing the second half of the season, Russell, who broke his jaw in a pre-season crash while testing, has announced that his professional racing days have come to a close.

“I just want to get out ahead of everything….and basically give my farewell speech to the motocross world, after my short time spent,” said Russell in a video he posted on Instagram. “This isn’t being forced upon me, it’s my ultimate end decision here. We were under the weather at Millville and we struggled big time, we struggled at a few. I had a couple of okay rides, but nothing to write home about and it was not where we want to be. I’ve had a tough year going. I broke my jaw at the beginning of the year.

“I’m just mentally checked out right now. I’ve been lying to myself. As a racer, almost every racer out there just lies to himself. Whether it’s, 'Oh I just need a start,' or 'If I could just get on a factory bike.' Whatever it is, they tell themselves, 'This is all I need to do it.'"

Russell at Millville.
Russell at Millville. Align Media

“I just…I don’t have it anymore,” Russell continued. “I’m not the same racer that I used to be or I once was. It’s just not there. The lights are on but nobody is home. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m really thankful for this opportunity, don’t get me wrong. It was awesome. But, we couldn’t make it happen. I don’t think I’m capable of being the same racer that I once was.”

Russell will retire as the all-time leader in GNCC bike race wins, and arguably the greatest American off-road racer ever. He’s the only rider to ever win the GNCC and National Enduro Championships in the same season, and he was a member of the first American World Trophy Team to ever win the ISDE. While he did not grow up racing motocross, his dream of racing the series full-time really kicked off during a one-off appearance at the Unadilla National in 2018. In muddy conditions, in which he has great experience, Russell ran third in the latter stages of the first 450 moto. He fell and finished sixth, then started up front again in moto two before getting tagged by Justin Barcia on the first lap. The crash resulted in a broken rear brake pedal. He later crashed out of the race. Since then, the motocross dream has stirred, and Russell announced the 2020 GNCC season would be his last. Prior to the 2021 season, he and Red Bull KTM announced he would transition to motocross, and the factory team would create a second 250 slot alongside Max Vohland for Russell.

Unfortunately, he suffered a big crash while testing in California, resulting in a broken jaw and an ankle injury. He returned to action for the High Point National, saying his goal was top 15 finishes early, and perhaps top 10 finishes later in the season. His indeed took 15th in his first moto at High Point, but most of his other races were not so smooth. His best overall was 18th at Southwick. In his final appearance at Millville, he was 28th in the first moto, and did not line up for moto two, saying he was under the weather.

Russell en route to winning last year's Wild Boar GNCC in Florida.
Russell en route to winning last year's Wild Boar GNCC in Florida. Ken Hill

“I didn’t have crazy high expectations for myself, but I think a lot of people had very unrealistic expectations, and that comes with all the success I had off-road. But it doesn’t translate,” he said.

“Mentally, I’m not defeated, but I thought I could come back and be that same racer I was a few years ago, but I’m just riding timid and scared. I’m just struggling every weekend and that’s not what the fans deserve to see of me or the team deserves to get out of me.

“It’s a tough go….but…the professional career has come to a close. Sorry boys.” 

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now