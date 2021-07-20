Some of the words you used to describe today, mediocre, need a lot of improvements. This next week, what are some of the things you think that you need to work on leading into the next round next weekend to get back up to where you think is satisfactory?

I was just talking like, championship mindset. I think you have to expect a lot of yourself, and I expect myself to make a good push at this championship and I just hate leaving points on the table. I felt like I didn’t ride the best today, but all in all, I ended up getting some pretty bad arm pump in that first moto. That kind of did it for me there. But the second moto I felt like I just ran out of steam and I can’t really afford to do that. Just frustrated in that case. Going into this next week, it’s a different track. Everything is different. Just show up to race every time and do the best I can. Not really going to work on anything specific. It’s just showing up on race day and delivering. At some point it becomes kind of how bad you want it and I just feel like I didn’t give 100 percent all the way to the checkered flag today, so that’s just the only reason that I’d be frustrated with how today went.

We’ve seen six different riders take the win in the first six rounds of the season. This is a historic level of parity in this class. You’ve all been in the crux of it pretty much all year long. What is your opinion, what has been the difference-maker from one week to the next for any single one of you?

It’s obviously pretty hectic in the class right now and I don’t expect much to change. We have a lot of people trying to prove things to themselves and the teams. It’s good to see for the class. It’s good to see for the sport. I obviously don’t want it to be like that, but at the end of the day, everyone is giving their all. I feel like it’s going to stay that way because there are a lot of people that can win and if people are feeling themselves that day, you see it. You see guys step up on certain days. It’s good to see for the class. It’s hard to be consistent. That’s the main thing I’ve tried to focus on. I feel like maybe not taking control of the championship through race wins, it’s going to be through consistency, which I’ve done. Obviously, going for the best result I can every weekend, but I’ve been scoring pretty good points lately. So it’s going to I think continue to stay like this. I’m obviously going to try and change that, but it’s been tough. There’s a lot of people out there.

Jett Lawrence | 4-6 for 4th overall

Meanwhile, bad starts continue to hurt Jett Lawrence’s points total. He got caught in some crashes at Southwick, and then it happened again at Millville, including a crazy crash in the second moto that left six riders on the ground. He ended up with 4-6 scores for fourth overall, and now Cooper has taken his red plate away for the first time this season.