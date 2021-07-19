Ken, describe the pass for the lead in the second moto on Barcia. We’ve seen a lot of guys attempt the outside, and even if you make the pass it’s usually close. But you made up a lot of ground there and it wasn’t even close by the exit of the corner. Just talk about that first lap.

Yeah. I saw him going through the inside and I knew that the outside there was freshly prepped, so I just right away committed to the outside and it was pretty much a perfect berm, and made it happen right there. I was happy to see that line was open and I could finally for once, lately anyway, have a clear track after that.

Kenny, can you talk a little bit about the emotions and what you’re internalizing or feeling in that first moto when you were hit and you were on the ground and there were riders coming right on top of you? It didn’t seem like you would be able to bounce back, let alone win a second moto. Is it just the image that is more striking on the TV, or do you have lungs of steel?

I think it’s a little bit of that German oak tree in me. No, I’m kidding. It was no joke being there. I got hit hard. I’m honestly very surprised that I didn’t crack my ribs or something like that because I sure feel like a train ran over me. But I was pretty calm. I was just laying on the ground there and as soon as I touched the ground, my helmet, I slammed in the ground so hard that everything was kind of sideways and crooked so I couldn’t really see anyway. So then afterward, I was face-down just trying to catch my breath and waiting for that initial pain and just the situation to kind of settle down a little bit because I knew it was pretty bad. But then at the same time, I was just kind of calm. I just did slow movements because I had a charley horse on my quad as well, right above where the knee brace is. So then, I kind of was just moving super slow. Maybe it’s also just being somewhat of a veteran also in the sport, I just stayed pretty calm. We went back to the Alpinestar medical crew. As soon as I kind of just moved around and I felt no sharp pain… We kind of know when a bone is cracked or broken or whatever. It sucked obviously, but that’s just part of the game sometimes. It can happen real quick to anybody else in the rest of the season as well. I made up my mind right away that as long as there’s nothing really bad, that I was going to go out and race the second moto. I just popped a couple of Advil and went back out there. I tried to pretty much pretend going into the second moto like nothing happened, as much as I could anyway.

Kenny, could you talk us through how the crash unfolded from your perspective? It seemed like maybe there was a little bumping with AC [Cianciarulo], but then you kind of just folded into the dust a little bit and we couldn’t tell.

So, I got out of the gate really good. Went down the straightaway and I wheelied just a little bit, so I hooked my clutch for the split second. But in general, I know Justin had a really good start so he came in from the outside. There was a Yamaha on the inside as well. I kind of got sandwiched a little bit. So, I hit my brakes and I was in a pretty safe spot, I thought, but I saw a green fender on the inside and Adam said he kind of got pushed from the inside as well. As we were kind of in the turn, I don't think we were locking bars but something made me almost like a magnet, I was just being pulled down straight into the ground. Then as soon as I was into the ground, I kind of just closed my eyes and things obviously happened really quick. I felt it clobbering me, obviously, and felt a really big hit. Then it was already done. It was kind of unexpected because things like that normally happen when you’re a little bit mid-pack and you start locking bars and stuff like that. So, it was kind of unexpected. I don’t really like the start straight and the way we all funnel into that fast right-hander, to be honest. That was the end of that, really.