With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

The odds are pretty crazy that this happened. A lot of thought goes into the moto and race order for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, mostly designed to make sure riders racing two classes don’t end up in back-to-back motos, and also to make sure certain-sized bikes race at similar times (like all the 50cc bikes race in a row, so the track can be shaped up better for the little bikes). When it all shakes out, each rider will end up having some races in the morning and some races in the afternoon.

This one time, though, the moto order hit just perfectly for something completely different. In 2004, the Alessi family had turned the hype to 11 (or 800) in anticipation of Mike Alessi’s coming pro debut. Believe the Hype shirts were coming, and Mike’s dad Tony had strategically picked a series of expert-level races to pit Mike against the likes of Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Hughes in one-off events. Mike beat them. He would then end his amateur career at Loretta’s in 2004, before heading to a pro debut at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota. At first, Mike was scheduled to race the 125/250F class at Millville. Unfortunately, they tuned the hype a little too much. In ’04, James Stewart was the absolute dominator in the 125 pros, winning all but one moto that summer. Mike, during a series of interviews pumping his debut, made the mistake of saying that other riders on the gate were “giving” Stewart wins. He wanted to show up at Millville and battle James.