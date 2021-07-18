Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Spring Creek

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Spring Creek

July 18, 2021 8:15pm
by:

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to recap the Spring Creek National (Millville) from the unexpected winners to the sand whoops. We talk about how Weege fixed the broadcast, broken chains, and we also take a look at the points at the halfway mark, talk about Jeffrey Herlings, and much more.

Listen to the Spring Creek National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to recap the Spring Creek National (Millville) from the unexpected winners to the sand whoops. We talk about how Weege fixed the broadcast, broken chains, and we also take a look at the points at the halfway mark, talk about Jeffrey Herlings, and much more.

Listen to the Spring Creek National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

