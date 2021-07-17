Despite Tomac’s start hampering him in moto two, he still was quick to work his way forward. He did seem to hit a wall, proverbially speaking, at the midpoint of moto two and couldn’t get around Chase Sexton for third. It likely wouldn’t have mattered for the overall win anyway, as Barcia and Ken Roczen (yes you read that right, Roczen was back) were gone already up front. Still for Tomac, he was able to hold steady with a fourth place finish which was good enough for second overall on an otherwise wacky day.

“I gave it all I had today,” said Tomac. “Not quite enough in moto two. I was trying hard and the front guys had a good pace. I just didn’t quite have the zip that I had the first moto. So, I probably spent too much energy in that first one by I tried and fought and that’s all we can ask for.”

The true salvage of the day in terms of the championship might have been Dylan Ferrandis’ second moto. Ferrandis crashed twice in the opening few laps and was outside of the top 20 when he did so. For a rider who had not finished off the podium in any moto all season long, this one appeared to be the one that would do some damage. Somehow, Ferrandis managed to pick off rider after rider and work his way all the way back to fifth place by the end of the moto which actually tied him with Tomac on points for the day. Though Tomac had the better second moto and thus the tiebreaker for second overall, the third overall on the day was a welcomed sight for Ferrandis who had to dig deep to haul back some valuable points.

“I’m a little disappointed but just to myself,” said Ferrandis. “The mistake I did on the first lap was not really smart. I crashed alone down the hill. Then I restarted and crashed again, alone. So yeah, not a good moto. I dug deep to come back so I think we saved some good points, but yeah, I’m kind of disappointed to be third.”