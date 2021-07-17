With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

Ask anyone who’s ever raced the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Championship what the most stressful part of the whole week is, chances are they will answer “reaching into the bucket to draw for starting gate picks.” Drawing for starting gate picks has been a part of the whole process since day one, way back in 1982. The concept is simple. Everyone is even going into the national, no matter how you finished in your regional.

Why not timed qualifying? It’s pressure enough for a kid to be racing a national championship event against 41 other qualified kids. Adding timed qualifying for gate picks would likely translate into kids not using practice to learn the track, but rather just going out and blitzing the track in practice to try to get the best gate pick possible. Instead, riders and their families can come and relax, get set up and ready over the weekend, learn the track on Monday during practice, and then get serious on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., right after everyone wakes up to “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn herself, the unofficial anthem of amateur motocross in America.

But then comes the bucket, and the chance to reach in and pull out a commemorative chip that’s between #1 and #42. That will determine when you go to the starting gate for your first moto. (Starting picks for the second and third motos are based on your finish in the previous moto.) If you’re a title contender and you draw, says, #39, it makes your job a little harder. But remember, not everyone who pulls out a single-digit chip may be the fastest, nor the best starter.

While long and wide, the starting straight at Loretta Lynn’s does favor those near the middle, so any top 25 or so pick puts you in as good a spot as anyone else. But that doesn’t mean a high pick eliminates you from title contention. A fast grom from Florida proved that a decade ago.