ESPN’s X Games is back for 2021 using a different format—instead of public events in front of spectators, star athletes opened up their compounds to create big playgrounds as competition stages. Axell Hodges Slayground hosted all the Moto X events. Here are results and recaps for each event.

The second day of X Games 2021 competition moved to Axell Hodges’ Slayground for all Moto X competitions. This year, Slayground played host to Moto X Best Whip, Best Trick, Freestyle, QuarterPipe High Air and the new 110s discipline. The event is closed to the public with no spectators in attendance throughout the week.

Moto X Freestyle

Results

Luc Ackerman (GER), 92.33 Josh Sheehan (AUS), 89.66 Rob Adelberg (AUS), 89.33 David Rinaldo (FRA), 88.33 Taka Higashino (JPN), 87.33 Harry Bink (AUS), 85.00 Jackson Strong (AUS), 68.66 Ben Richards (AUS), 56.00

Gold - Luc Ackerman (AUS)

Silver - Josh Sheehan (AUS)

Bronze - Rob Adelberg (AUS)

Bringing Moto X Freestyle back outside for the first time since 2016, the Slayground Freestyle course is nearly double the size of the indoor courses riders have hit the past three years. After missing 2019 due to injury, Luc Ackerman returned to X Games ready to throw down. Ackerman moved into first place with his first run, which included a flat 360, massive double backflip, a flair off the quarterpipe and nac double backflip. Josh Sheehan moved into silver medal position with his first run, which included a no-handed superman into a 360, a huge kiss of death flip and then a double backflip. Despite recovering from a recent ankle injury, X Games Minneapolis 2019 gold medalist Rob Adelberg took bronze, knocking Rinaldo off the podium with the final run of the competition.