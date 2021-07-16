Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Weege Show: Millville Preview with the Martins

July 16, 2021 11:20pm | by:

Yeah! Jason Weigandt and The Weege Show are in Millville, Minnesota's Spring Creek Motocross Park, or, just "Millville" since that's what most people call it. Weigandt chats with Alex and Jeremy Martin as well as Phil Nicoletti and Honda Team Manager Erik Kehoe in this episode of the show.

The Weege Show Preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side By Side. With room for the family in the four-seater model, and room for massive suspension travel and 1000cc of power, it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side in a Honda.

