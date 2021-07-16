For starters, Justin Cooper has gotten much better. The supercross title hangover was clearly harming his first few races, and he’s faster now—first-moto errors are his issue now (by the way, Cooper came from basically last to sixth in moto one at Southwick after a first-turn crash. He said he was pretty spent before moto two even started. Even snagging second there and holding off Jett was big).

Then you have the surging Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad. RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll have won races, and rookie Stilez Robertson is getting better quickly. The trio took three of the top four qualifying spots at Southwick, they’re getting good starts, and Hampshire can roll into Millville believing he’s the fastest rider in the class. Of course, he might not be able to go that fast without crashing, but a racer can’t be realistic like that. If you’re Hampshire, you tell yourself you’re a few issues away from a six-moto win streak.

Now Hunter Lawrenceis an overall winner (finally) as well, and he’s sneaking back into contention in the standings. He has to be beaming after the Southwick 1-1. Cooper has to think he’s just a clean first moto away from winning. Jo Shimoda is surging, getting better every weekend, and now Jeremy Martin is back, healing, and racing at his home track. Think about how many riders will come into this weekend’s 250 race feeling like this race win is theirs for the taking. That’s how the 450 class looked early in the season.

Meanwhile, I feel like Jett has gone too far trying to be consistent, and is focused more on avoiding the big mistake than just going for broke and trying to win every moto. His starts have been inconsistent, too, and then his motos shift to “avoid the worst-case scenario” races instead of just attempts to collect race wins. On paper, that consistency strategy works, but it helps other riders build confidence. At the first few races, Jett could have really stamped his authority. Now a ton of riders are surging. Getting back to winning races will be a challenge.

If you want another reference of this, check out Ferrandis in the 450 class. He nursed his bike home in Southwick’s second moto to salvage third-place points. He won the overall for the day. And yet he was still bummed he couldn’t try to run down Ken Roczen! Ferrandis is treating every moto like it’s his last, and he wants to hang it out on every lap to get every position.

Could we see Jett shift into that mode? Perhaps. His podium comments at Southwick indicate the kid is fired up. He talked about catching and passing riders and demoralizing them. He talked about not backing down from a challenge. He’s been eating a lot of roost and watching a lot of other riders win. Cooper and Hunter are cutting into his points lead. He’s managed the series well enough so far, as he is still the points leader, but there’s more to it than winning the math game. The confidence throughout this 250 field is palpable now. Can Jett reset it, or is more craziness to come?