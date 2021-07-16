It’s pretty cool you were even able to qualify on it though.

Yeah! And Southwick is the one track that you’d think a 125 shouldn’t be competitive at. I was really nervous coming into it, my first one on a 125. I didn’t really know where I stacked up. I had less than an hour on my bike so I didn’t even really know how the bike was going to perform. I was just praying that I was going to be able to qualify. Being able to go P22 in practice was beyond my wildest dreams of what I could do that day. Now moving forward to ‘Dilla, Budds, and Ironman I think the next goal is to try to get some points on it.

What was the fan reaction like?

It was unreal. Honestly, I’ve never felt more like Justin Bieber in my life! All the way around the track there were air horns, cheers, people waving T-shirts and towels, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. My mechanic and I were on the way to the gate for the start of moto one and dropping down that hill to the gate, the fans were seriously reaching over the fence and I felt like they were going to pull me off the bike. I’ve never felt cooler in my life. They were absolutely loving the two-stroke life.

And then you blew it up on the way back to the pits after the first moto.

I blew it up. I pulled off the track, got my mechanic on the back, and the thing just quit. We had to push it all the way back up that same hill where they were trying to drag me off the bike, but they were just as pumped while we were pushing it back.

It’s amazing you got through the moto, then it let go after.

Probably about, with four laps to go, I felt the bike starting to let go. I was pretty much just riding and hoping I was going to be able to cross the finish. The thing was getting slower and slower. It was on its last leg on the last lap, and thank God I made it past the checkered flag. I knew she was done for way before she even blew.