Luke is joined by Alex Ray to talk about everything other than his results on the track. A-Ray has built a strong personal brand over the past five years that has allowed him to be one of the best-known names in the sport. He recently launched his own clothing brand, SKETCHY. Alex tells us about what it's been like over the past few years building his career on the track and his brand off the track.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.