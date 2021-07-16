Results Archive
2021 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters Announced

July 16, 2021 5:40pm | by:
2021 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters Announced

The 40th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Monday, August 2 and running through Saturday, August 7. Now, the official rider roster and alternates lists for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2021 race/practice order will be posted on Monday, July 19—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public.

For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event.

Class NameRoster LinkAlternate Link
1. 250 BRider RosterAlternate List
2. 250 B LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
3. 250 CRider RosterAlternate List
4. 250 C LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
5. 250 C Jr. (12-17) LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
6. 450 BRider RosterAlternate List
7. 450 B LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
8. 450 CRider RosterAlternate List
9. 125 CRider RosterAlternate List
10. 125cc (12-17) B/CRider RosterAlternate List
11. Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CRider RosterAlternate List
12. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/CRider RosterAlternate List
13. Open Pro SportRider RosterAlternate List
14. 250 Pro SportRider RosterAlternate List
15. College (18-24)Rider RosterAlternate List
16. Junior (25+)Rider RosterAlternate List
17. Vet (30+)Rider RosterAlternate List
18. Senior (40+)Rider RosterAlternate List
19. Senior (45+)Rider RosterAlternate List
20. Masters (50+)Rider RosterAlternate List
21. WomenRider RosterAlternate List
22. Mini-E (4-6) Jr.Rider RosterAlternate List
23. 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
24. 51cc (4-6) Jr. LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
25. 51cc (7-8) Sr. LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
26. 65cc (7-9) LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
27. 65cc (7-9)Rider RosterAlternate List
28. 65cc (10-11) LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
29. 65cc (10-11)Rider RosterAlternate List
30. 85cc (10-12) LimitedRider RosterAlternate List
31. 85cc (10-12)Rider RosterAlternate List
32. Mini Sr 1 (12-14)Rider RosterAlternate List
33. Mini Sr 2 (13-15)Rider RosterAlternate List
34. Supermini 1 (12-15)Rider RosterAlternate List
35. Supermini 2 (13-16)Rider RosterAlternate List
36. Girls (11-16)Rider RosterAlternate List

For more on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/welcome.

Main image by Spencer Owens

