Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Watch: Jason Weigandt and Ashley Reynard Preview Spring Creek National

July 15, 2021 11:45am

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

The sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set for this weekend on July 17 in Millville, Minnesota. Watch as NBC's Jason Weigandt and Ashley Reynard look ahead to the Spring Creek National and covering several storylines in both classes. They talk about the 450 Class, including Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Eli Tomac, and then talk about the 250 Class, including locals Jeremy and Alex Martin, Justin Cooper, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and RJ Hampshire.

The duo also talks about how the 250 Class has seen five different winners in the first five rounds, which is the first year this has ever happened. If J-Mart can return to full health for this weekend, could he become the sixth different winner in six rounds? Tune into the points-paying motos this weekend to find out!

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek

     Saturday, July 17
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 17 - 10:30 AM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 3:00 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 17 - 9:00 PM
      nbc-sports
