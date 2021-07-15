The Southwick National provided a lot of talking points. Whether it was Justin Barcia not being happy with Adam Cianciarulo in the first turn, Eli Tomac's wild charge through the field, or Dylan Ferrandis' potential mechanical failure that left him nursing home his Yamaha throughout the second moto.

We break down all of that and Jalek Swoll saving a big one right in front of Jett Lawrence and how Hunter Lawrence was so efficient in the sands of Southwick throughout the day in this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

