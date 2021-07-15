The sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Millville, Minnesota. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson has been out since the week after Fox Raceway due to a broken hand sustained while practicing. As of now there is no word on when he’ll return to racing.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller will return to action in 2022 after undergoing knee surgery to fix an old injury he made worse at High Point.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti tore his ACL, his medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus while testing. He’s out for the season.