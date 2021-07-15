Alex Martin Confirms He Will Race the Spring Creek National
At the second-round Thunder Valley National on June 5, Alex Martin crashed hard at the top of the track during the second qualifying session, which resulted in a broken arm (fractured radius and ulna in his right arm). He was able to undergo surgery later that day and began his recovery. In the meantime, he hosted a Troll Training riding school at Spring Creek MX Park (the track his parents own, and he lives near).
Initially, the injury was expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, but it turns out that will not be the case. On July 2 he posted to Instagram that 26 days post-surgery he was back riding again (how?!).
Yesterday Martin confirmed he will indeed be making his return to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the sixth-round Spring Creek National—only 42 days after his injury.
“Excited to be back for @springcreekmx this weekend!! I couldn’t miss the home race and I’m grateful the healing process was faster than expected this time around. Let’s goooo!!”
Martin, who was injured during the 250SX West Region opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has only completed four points-paying events this season (three supercross main events and the opening round of Pro Motocross). It will be good to have Martin back on track, especially for his home race.