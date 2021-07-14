Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Tom Vialle to Miss Dutch Grand Prix to Hasten Hand Injury Recovery

July 14, 2021 9:55am | by:
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider and winner of the opening round of the season in Russia has been advised to remain on the sidelines for the forthcoming fixture. Vialle suffered a small break in his right hand during a training accident prior to the second GP of 2021 in Great Britain. The 20-year-old tried to compete at Matterley Basin and the Italian Grand Prix at Maggiora the following weekend but suffered too much pain and had to withdraw from action. 

Vialle’s fracture has almost healed but any further stress on the bone could produce a setback. The Frenchman will therefore eye the Grand Prix of Czech Republic at Loket for a competitive return on July 25th. 

Tom Vialle“The Grand Prix in Oss came just a bit too soon. The bone has not healed 100% so we still need to wait a little before practicing and racing again. We will make another check-up next week and I hope to ride in Loket.”

