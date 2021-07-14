1995 (Reynard, Hughes, Ferry, Lamson)

Another great season. Robbie Reynard bounces back from supercross injuries to win the Gainesville opener, then Ryan Hughes won Hangtown, and Tim Ferry won High Point. Steve Lamson, who was hurt early in the season, took round four at Budds Creek. Lamson then went on a tear, winning round five (Southwick) and making up some 60 points to complete an epic championship comeback against Hughes and Huffman.

2000 (Roncada, Lamson, Smith, Pastrana)

Stephane Roncada won the opener on his Yamaha of Troy YZ125, then Lamson jumped in the way-back machine to win at Hangtown on a Honda CR125. Shades of his 1995-1996 championship days. Kelly Smith won on a muddy day at High Point on a KTM (a race forever talked about by his mechanic, Steve Matthes. Sorry Kelly). Travis Pastrana went 1-1 at Southwick to notch his first-ever 125 national win, marking four winners, but then Roncada went on a huge run and put together a win streak. Late in the year, Roncada hurt his knee and Pastrana caught fire (coincidentally right around ESPN X Games time). Pastrana dug out the championship in a final round showdown at Steel City.

2010 (Tomac, Pourcel, Rattray, Wilson)

Surely you remember Eli Tomac’s incredible debut at Hangtown, when he won the overall in his first ever pro race. Title favorite Christophe Pourcel won the second race at Freestone in Texas, while the Texas heat got to Tomac. In these days, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250Fs were the bikes to have, and Pourcel’s teammates Tyla Rattray and Dean Wilson quickly racked up wins of their own. At round five at Thunder Valley, Pourcel went 1-1 to become the first two-time winner of the season.

Now here’s a crazy fun fact: Four winners in four rounds, but none of them would go on to win the title! GEICO Honda’s Trey Canard caught fire in the second half of the season, starting with 4-1 scores for the overall at RedBud. That made for five winners in six rounds. Canard kept on winning overalls while Pourcel, struggling with some sort of health issues, would routinely crush the first motos and then struggle in the second race. That allowed Canard to close up in the standings. He ended up winning the title when Pourcel crashed out of the final round.

2021 (J. Lawrence, Cooper, Swoll, Hampshire, H. Lawrence)

First to five! We have two Lawrence brothers with wins, we have two riders (Justin Cooper and RJ Hampshire) winning overalls by going 2-2, we have veteran Jeremy Martin winning two of the first three motos but not having an overall (yet). We have all kinds of craziness, and we’re not even halfway home. What will happen next? Previous seasons show the first half doesn’t always indicate what’s to come.