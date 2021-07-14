Aaron Plessinger | 3-DNF for 12th overall

I had a really good day going and was feeling good up front but unfortunately had an issue that took me out of the second moto. The track was gnarly today with a hard base but super deep where It was really sandy. I’m happy with my starts and my riding. We’ll keep working and bring the heat next weekend at Spring Creek.”

Brandon Hartranft | 13-11 for 13th overall

"Round five was really good. I’m riding really well right now. In moto two I was battling for the top ten the whole time with four established 450 racers, so I know my fitness is really good. I'm very proud of myself. It's been a long year and I'm getting much better by the day. I am definitely building confidence. The track was brutal, so I'm pumped that I fought to the end in the second moto. Now I'll just go back home to California, keep my head down working, and hopefully put it in the top ten again. I'm looking forward to next weekend at Millville."

Max Anstie | 37-12 for 16th overall

"It was a tough weekend. I was really looking forward to this place, but we had a few issues in the first moto and they took me out of it. I didn't have the greatest gate pick for the second moto, but I rode as hard and strong as I could, and we came home twelfth. We'll go back to the drawing board and regroup with all eyes on Millville coming up next weekend. We only have seven days to recover; this was a tough one for the body, really for everything, so we're just going to focus on recovery and get ready for Millville."

Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki Team Manager Dustin Pipes

"Southwick lived up to its reputation as it was a difficult and physically demanding track all day. Brandon is really starting to hit his stride and get comfortable racing against competitors who were once his idols. He flirted with the top ten all day; from first qualifiers to the final moto he was just at the heels of the lead pack. I’m happy to see his continued growth. Max had a great pace in Moto 2 and with a few more laps would have again found himself in the top ten. I was really impressed with Clark, Ryan, and Andrew and their ability to handle all the team's needs on a tough weekend. They deserve a Twisted Tea after that one!"