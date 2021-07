Unique highlights from the Southwick National, the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, featuring 250 Class overall winner Hunter Lawrence (1-1 for his maiden Pro Motocross overall win) and 450 Class overall winner Dylan Ferrandis (1-3 for his fourth win in his first five starts).

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

