With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

A never-ending storyline that surrounds every AMA Amateur National Championship week at Loretta Lynn’s is the weather. Central Tennessee in late July and early August almost always means hot days, cool nights, and the occasional cloudburst (or two or three). The humidity and the fact that it’s hurricane season along the East Coast and Gulf Coast can send some very big, wet surprises our way, altering not only the racetrack but the race itself. If you’ve raced at Loretta Lynn’s more than once or twice, you have almost certainly had a moto when it’s a downright mudder out there.