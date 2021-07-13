Watch: The Year of Jubilee Episode 3 on GNCC Racing

Film/Text: KTM

While individual successes are rewarding, it is a small gift in comparison to the freedom and joys of being a part of a united community, and there may be no motorcycle community more united than racers and families of the Grand National Cross-Country racing series.

Kailub Russell may be the greatest GNCC racer of all-time, and he may also be the racer who has done the most to help grow and improve this community. While 2020 was the year that marked his retirement, it will also go down in history as the year that off-road motorcycling in the United States saw its greatest increase in 50 years.

Much like the Hebrew custom “The Year of Jubilee,” 2020 was the 50 year anniversary of the most influential motorcycle film of all time “On Any Sunday;” it witnessed families reunited around motorcycles; as well as miraculous overall industry growth. In our third and final chapter of The Year of Jubilee, we find that motorcycling gives us a way to understand our past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future.

Producer Troy Adamitis and director Nate Scribner, who have created The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, have partnered with RIDE Motorcycles to bring you an account of American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee.

Presented by: RIDE Motorcycles Sponsored by: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, GASGAS, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA

