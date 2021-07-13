Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: The Year of Jubilee Episode 3 on GNCC Racing

July 13, 2021 2:40pm | by:

Film/Text: KTM

While individual successes are rewarding, it is a small gift in comparison to the freedom and joys of being a part of a united community, and there may be no motorcycle community more united than racers and families of the Grand National Cross-Country racing series. 

Kailub Russell may be the greatest GNCC racer of all-time, and he may also be the racer who has done the most to help grow and improve this community. While 2020 was the year that marked his retirement, it will also go down in history as the year that off-road motorcycling in the United States saw its greatest increase in 50 years.

Much like the Hebrew custom “The Year of Jubilee,” 2020 was the 50 year anniversary of the most influential motorcycle film of all time “On Any Sunday;” it witnessed families reunited around motorcycles; as well as miraculous overall industry growth. In our third and final chapter of The Year of Jubilee, we find that motorcycling gives us a way to understand our past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future.

Producer Troy Adamitis and director Nate Scribner, who have created The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, have partnered with RIDE Motorcycles to bring you an account of American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee. 

Presented by: RIDE Motorcycles Sponsored by: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, GASGAS, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA

More on the The Year of Jubilee:

