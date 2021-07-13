Results Archive
30 Stories From the Ranch: The All-Timers

July 13, 2021 11:45am
by:

With the 40th edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the best stories from past races at the event.

When it comes to motocross, and just about anything, really, National Championships are a huge deal, and in the world of amateur racing, there is no race bigger, more important, or more prestigious than the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Even simply qualifying for this event is a big deal, and to win an actual championship is a huge accomplishment. Of course, there are plenty of riders who’ve won multiple championships, and there are plenty of great stories surrounding those title runs, which we’ll share with you right here in this countdown over the coming days. But for now, let’s celebrate the elite with this list of every single competitor who has somehow found a way to win five or more championships at the Ranch. Have a look-some of the names and titles, or the lack thereof, might surprise you!

Note: These stats are for all years prior to the 2021 event. 

LISA AKIN-WAGNER, Edwardsburg, MIchigan

1982: Women
1983: Women
1984: Women
1985: Women
1988: Women 

Mike Alessi, Apple Valley, CAlifornia

1995: 51cc AMA Stock 4-6
1999: 65cc Stock 10-11
2000: 65cc Stock 7-11
2000: 65cc Stock 10-11
2001: 85cc Modified 9-13
2002: 85cc Stock 12-13
2002: 85cc Modified 9-13 
2003: 105 Supermini 12-15
2003: 85cc Modified 14-15
2004: 250 Open A
2004: Four-Stroke

Jason Anderson, Edgewood, New mexico

2005: 85cc Stock 7-11
2007: 85cc (12-13) Stock
2007: 85cc (12-13) Modified
2008: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2010: 450 A

Jordan Bailey, Orlando, FLorida

2007: 51cc (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2009: 51cc 7-8 AMA 2 Stroke
2016: 250 B
2016: Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C
2010: 65 (7-9) Stock
2012: 85 (9-11) Stock
2012: 85 (9-11) Modified

Matt Bisceglia, Weatherford, Texas

2011: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2012: 250 B Modified
2012: 450 B Stock
2013: 250 A
2013: Open Pro Sport

Keith Bowen, Beaverton, MIchigan

1982: 250 A 
1983: 250 A Stock 
1983: 125 A Stock 
1996: Vet A Plus 30 
1996: Plus 25 
2002: Vet 35 Plus 
2003: Vet 35 Plus 

Mike Brown, Johnson City, Tennessee

1988: 125 B Modified 
1989: 125 A Stock 
2017: Junior 25+
2017: Senior 40+
2018: Junior 25+
2018: Senior 40+
2019: Junior 25+
2019: Senior 40+

Mike Brown at the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Mike Brown at the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Christian Munoz

Jimmy Button, Phoenix, Arizona

1984: 85cc Stock 7-11 
1986: 85cc Stock 12-13 
1987: 85cc Stock 12-13 
1987: 85cc Modified 9-13 
1989: 125 Stock 12-15 
1989: 125 Modified 12-15

Jazzmyn Canfield, Deltona, FLorida

2011: Girls (9-11)
2012: Girls (9-11)
2013: Girls (9-11)
2015: Girls Jr. (9-13)
2019: Women

Jazzmyn Canfield in 2019 claiming the title in the Woman class.
Jazzmyn Canfield in 2019 claiming the title in the Woman class. Christian Munoz

Ricky Carmichael, Havana, FLorida

1990: 65cc Stock 7-11 
1991: 85cc Stock 7-11
1992: 85cc Stock 12-13 
1993: 85cc Stock 12-13 
1994: 85cc Stock 14-15 
1994: 85cc Modified 14-15 
1995: 85cc Modified 14-15 
1995: 85cc Stock 14-15
1996: 250 Open A Stock 
2012: Junior 25+

Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange,FLorida

2005: 51cc Stock (7-8) AMA Class 2 
2006: 65cc Stock (7-9) 
2007: 85cc Stock (7-11) 
2007: 85cc Modified (7-11) 
2008: 85cc Modified (9-11)
2009: 85cc Stock (12-13)
2009: 85cc Modified (12-13)
2011: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2011: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2012: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2012: Supermini 2 (13-16)

Adam Cianciarulo at the ranch in 2012.
Adam Cianciarulo at the ranch in 2012. Simon Cudby

Haiden Deegan, Temecula, California

2017: 65cc (7-11)
2018: 65cc (7-11)
2019: 85cc (10-12)
2020: Mini Sr. (13-15)
2020: Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)

Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, California

2011: 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2012: 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2015: 65 (7-9) Limited
2017: 85cc (9-11) Limited
2018: 85cc (9-12)
2018: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2020: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2020: Supermini 1 (12-15)

Ryder DiFrancesco earned the 2020 AMA Youth Rider of the Year Award.
Ryder DiFrancesco earned the 2020 AMA Youth Rider of the Year Award. MX Sports

Doug Dubach, Tustin, California

2006: Senior 40+ 
2007: Senior 40+
2008: Senior 40+
2008: Senior 45+
2009: Senior 40+
2009: Senior 45+
2010: Senior 45+
2012: Senior 45+
2012: Senior 40+

Jeff Emig, Kansas City, Kansas

1986: 85cc Stock 14-15 
1987: 125 B Modified 
1989: 250 A Modified 
2002: 250 Open A Pro Sport 
2003: 250 Open A Pro Sport 
2003: Vet 30 Plus 
2006: Vet 35 Plus 

Jeff Emig at the Ranch in 1989.
Jeff Emig at the Ranch in 1989.

Tim Ferry, Dade City, Florida

1988: 85cc Stock 12-13 
1990: 125 Stock 12-15 
1990: 125 Modified 12-15 
1991: 125 A Stock 
1991: 125 A Modified 
1992: 125 A Modified 
1992: 250 Open A Modified
2013: Junior 25+ 

Kevin Foley, Orange, California

1983: Open A 
1983: 250 A Modified 
1989: Plus 25 
1990: Plus 25 
1992: Plus 25 
1993: Vet A Plus 30 
1993: Plus 25 
1999: Vet A Plus 30 
2003: Senior 40 Plus 
2013: Masters 50+ 

Austin Forkner, Richards, missouri

2010: 85 (9-11) Stock
2010: 85 (9-11) Modified
2011: 85 (12-14) Modified
2014: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2015: 250 B
2015: Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C

MERCEDES GONZALES-Natvig, Arleta, California

1986: Women
1987: Women
1989: Women 
1990: Women 80c-125 
1991: Women 80-125 

John Grewe, Rockford, michigan 

2004: Vet 35 Plus 
2014: Senior 45+
2014: Senior 40+
2015: Senior 45+
2016: Masters 50+
2017: Masters 50+
2018: Masters 50+
2019: Masters 50+

Joshua Hill, Yoncalla, oregon 

1999: 65cc Stock 7-9 
2001: 85cc Stock 7-11 
2003: 85cc Modified 12-13 
2004: 125cc Modified 12-15 
2004: 125cc Stock 12-15 
2005: 125 B Stock 
2005: 125 B Modified 
2006: Motocross Lites A 
2006: Motocross Lites A/Pro Sport

Nico Izzi, DeLand, Florida

2000: 65cc Stock 7-9
2002: 85cc Stock 7-11
2003: 85cc Stock 12-13
2004: 85cc Modified 12-13
2004: 85cc Stock 12-13
2005: 105 Supermini 12-15

Jordan Jarvis, Clayton, North carolina

2014: Girls (9-13)
2016: Girls Sr. (12-16)
2016: Women 14+ Amateur
2018: Women (12+)
2020: Women

KEITH JOHNSON, Carver, Massachusetts

2008: Junior 25+ 
2008: Veteran 35+
2009: Junior 25+
2009: Vet 35+
2010: Vet 35+
2011: Senior 40+
2013: Senior 40+ 

Matthew LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge, louisiana

2015: 65 (7-11)
2016: 65 (7-11)
2017: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2019: 450 B
2020: 250 B
2020: 450 B

Matthew LeBlanc in 2020.
Matthew LeBlanc in 2020. Ken Hill

Steve Lewis, Anderson, South carolina

1989: Senior Plus 40
1990: Senior Plus 40
1991: Senior Plus 40
1993: Senior Plus 40
1999: Masters Plus 50
2000: Masters Plus 50

Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah

2011: 65 (7-9) Stock
2013: 85 (9-11) 
2014: Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
2014: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2015: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2015: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2017: 250 B
2017: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas

2013: 65 (7-11)
2016: Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
2017: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2017: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2018: 125 (12-17) B/C
2018: Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Davi Millsaps, Cairo, georgia

1996: 51cc 7-8 Stock
1997: 65cc Stock 7-9
1997: 51cc AMA Stock 7-8
1999: 85cc Stock 7-11
2000: 85cc Modified 9-13
2002: 125 Modified 12-15
2002: 125 Stock 12-15
2003: 125 Modified 12-15
2003: 125 A

Robert Neeley Jr., Chesnee, Soth carolina

1985: Senior Plus 30
1986: Senior Plus 30
1987: Senior Plus 30
1989: Senior Plus 30
1994: Senior Plus 40 

Travis Pastrana, Annapolis, Maryland

1994: 85cc Stock 7-11
1995: 85cc Stock 7-11
1997: 125 Stock 12-15
1999: 125 A
1999: 250 Open A 

Travis Pastrana at the Ranch in 1999 after receiving the AMA Motocross Amateur Horizon Award.
Travis Pastrana at the Ranch in 1999 after receiving the AMA Motocross Amateur Horizon Award.

GREGORY RAND, Hillsboro, Ohio

1990: 85cc Modified 9-13
1991: 125 Stock 12-15
1991: 125 Modified 12-15
1993: 125 A Stock
1993: 250 Open A Stock

Robbie Reynard, Welistom, OKlahoma

1988: 85cc Stock 7-11
1988: 65cc Modified 7-11
1989: 85cc Stock 7-11
1991: 85cc Stock 12-13
1992: 125 Modified 12-15
1992: 125 Stock 12-15
2010: Junior 25+
2012: Vet 35+
2013: Vet 35+ 
2014: Vet 35+

Jett Reynolds, Bakersfield, California

2013: 51 (7-8) Limited
2013: 65 (7-9) Limited
2014: 65 (7-9) Limited
2014: 65 (7-11)
2015: 85 (9-11) Limited
2015: 85 (9-11)
2016: 85 (9-11) Limited
2016: 85 (9-11)
2017: 85cc (9-12)

BEN RIDDLE, Campbellsville, Kentucky

1998: 125 Modified 12-15
1999: 250 Open B Modified
1999: 125 B Modified
2000: 250 Open A
2000: 125 A

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, California

2009: 51cc 4-6 AMA 1 Stock
2011: 51 (7-8) AMA 2 Stock
2014: 85 (9-11)
2014: 85 (9-11) Limited
2019: 250 B
2020: Open Pro Sport
2020: 250 Pro Sport

Brock Sellards, New Philadelphia, OHio

1992: 85cc Modified 9-13
1995: 250 B Stock
1995: 125 B Modified
1997: 250 Open A Modified
1997: 125 A Modified

James Stewart Jr., Winter Haven, FLorida

1993: 51cc 7-8 Stock
1995: 65cc Stock 7-9
1996: 65cc Stock 10-11
1997: 85cc Stock 7-11
1998: 85cc Modified 9-13
1999: 85cc Stock 12-13
1999: 85cc Modified 9-13
2000: 85cc Modified 14-15
2000: 105 Supermini 12-15
2001: 125 Modified 12-15
2001: 125 A 

Danny Storbeck, San Antonio, Texas

1982: 85cc A Modified 12-15
1982: 85cc A Stock 12-15
1983: 125 Modified, Youth (12-15)
1983: 125 Stock, Youth (12-15)
1983: 125 A Modified

Brian Swink, Fenton, michigan

1987: 85cc Stock 14-15
1987: 85cc Modified 14-15
1988: 85cc Stock 14-15
1990:125 A Stock
1990: 250 A Stock

Jalek Swoll, Silver Springs, FLorida

2013: 85 (9-11) Limited
2016: 125 (12-16) B/C
2016: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2018: 250 B
2018: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
2019: Open Pro Sport

Eli Tomac, Cortez, COlorado

2004: 65cc Stock 10-11
2006: 85cc Modified 12-13
2007: 85cc (14-15) Modified
2007: Supermini (12-15)
2008: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2008: Supermini 2 (14-16)
2009: 250 B Modified
2009: Schoolboy 2 14-16 B/C

Eli Tomac at the Ranch in 2007.
Eli Tomac at the Ranch in 2007. Courtesy of Thom Veety

Maximus Vohland, Granite Bay, California

2015: 65 (10-11) Limited
2019: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2019: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2020: 125cc (12-17) B/C
2020: Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Kevin Walker, Gray, Tennessee

1995: Plus 25
1997: Junior 25 Plus
1999: Junior 25 Plus
1999: Four-Stroke
2001: Junior 25 Plus
2001: Vet A Plus 30
2002: Vet 30 Plus
2002: Junior 25 Plus
2004: Vet 30 Plus
2004: Junior 25 Plus
2005: Vet 35 Plus
2007: Junior Plus 25
2007: Vet 35 Plus
2010: Senior 40+
2020: Masters 50+

Nicholas Wey, Dewitt, michigan

1992: 85cc Stock 7-11
1994: 85cc Stock 12-13
1994: 85cc Modified 9-13
1996: 125 Modified 12-15
1996: 250 B Stock
1997: 250 Open A Stock
1997: 125 A Stock
1998: 125 A Pro Sport

Kevin Windham, Baton Rouge, Tennessee

1990: 85cc Stock 12-13
1991: 85 Modified 9-13
1992: 85cc Modified 14-15
1992: 85cc Stock 14-15
1993: 125 Stock 12-15
1993: 125 Modified 12-15
1994: 250 Open A Modified
1994: 125 A Modified 

