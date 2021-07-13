With the 40th edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the best stories from past races at the event.
When it comes to motocross, and just about anything, really, National Championships are a huge deal, and in the world of amateur racing, there is no race bigger, more important, or more prestigious than the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Even simply qualifying for this event is a big deal, and to win an actual championship is a huge accomplishment. Of course, there are plenty of riders who’ve won multiple championships, and there are plenty of great stories surrounding those title runs, which we’ll share with you right here in this countdown over the coming days. But for now, let’s celebrate the elite with this list of every single competitor who has somehow found a way to win five or more championships at the Ranch. Have a look-some of the names and titles, or the lack thereof, might surprise you!
Note: These stats are for all years prior to the 2021 event.
LISA AKIN-WAGNER, Edwardsburg, MIchigan
1982: Women
1983: Women
1984: Women
1985: Women
1988: Women
Mike Alessi, Apple Valley, CAlifornia
1995: 51cc AMA Stock 4-6
1999: 65cc Stock 10-11
2000: 65cc Stock 7-11
2000: 65cc Stock 10-11
2001: 85cc Modified 9-13
2002: 85cc Stock 12-13
2002: 85cc Modified 9-13
2003: 105 Supermini 12-15
2003: 85cc Modified 14-15
2004: 250 Open A
2004: Four-Stroke
Jason Anderson, Edgewood, New mexico
2005: 85cc Stock 7-11
2007: 85cc (12-13) Stock
2007: 85cc (12-13) Modified
2008: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2010: 450 A
Jordan Bailey, Orlando, FLorida
2007: 51cc (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2009: 51cc 7-8 AMA 2 Stroke
2016: 250 B
2016: Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C
2010: 65 (7-9) Stock
2012: 85 (9-11) Stock
2012: 85 (9-11) Modified
Matt Bisceglia, Weatherford, Texas
2011: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2012: 250 B Modified
2012: 450 B Stock
2013: 250 A
2013: Open Pro Sport
Keith Bowen, Beaverton, MIchigan
1982: 250 A
1983: 250 A Stock
1983: 125 A Stock
1996: Vet A Plus 30
1996: Plus 25
2002: Vet 35 Plus
2003: Vet 35 Plus
Mike Brown, Johnson City, Tennessee
1988: 125 B Modified
1989: 125 A Stock
2017: Junior 25+
2017: Senior 40+
2018: Junior 25+
2018: Senior 40+
2019: Junior 25+
2019: Senior 40+
Jimmy Button, Phoenix, Arizona
1984: 85cc Stock 7-11
1986: 85cc Stock 12-13
1987: 85cc Stock 12-13
1987: 85cc Modified 9-13
1989: 125 Stock 12-15
1989: 125 Modified 12-15
Jazzmyn Canfield, Deltona, FLorida
2011: Girls (9-11)
2012: Girls (9-11)
2013: Girls (9-11)
2015: Girls Jr. (9-13)
2019: Women
Ricky Carmichael, Havana, FLorida
1990: 65cc Stock 7-11
1991: 85cc Stock 7-11
1992: 85cc Stock 12-13
1993: 85cc Stock 12-13
1994: 85cc Stock 14-15
1994: 85cc Modified 14-15
1995: 85cc Modified 14-15
1995: 85cc Stock 14-15
1996: 250 Open A Stock
2012: Junior 25+
Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange,FLorida
2005: 51cc Stock (7-8) AMA Class 2
2006: 65cc Stock (7-9)
2007: 85cc Stock (7-11)
2007: 85cc Modified (7-11)
2008: 85cc Modified (9-11)
2009: 85cc Stock (12-13)
2009: 85cc Modified (12-13)
2011: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2011: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2012: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2012: Supermini 2 (13-16)
Haiden Deegan, Temecula, California
2017: 65cc (7-11)
2018: 65cc (7-11)
2019: 85cc (10-12)
2020: Mini Sr. (13-15)
2020: Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, California
2011: 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2012: 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2015: 65 (7-9) Limited
2017: 85cc (9-11) Limited
2018: 85cc (9-12)
2018: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2020: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2020: Supermini 1 (12-15)
Doug Dubach, Tustin, California
2006: Senior 40+
2007: Senior 40+
2008: Senior 40+
2008: Senior 45+
2009: Senior 40+
2009: Senior 45+
2010: Senior 45+
2012: Senior 45+
2012: Senior 40+
Jeff Emig, Kansas City, Kansas
1986: 85cc Stock 14-15
1987: 125 B Modified
1989: 250 A Modified
2002: 250 Open A Pro Sport
2003: 250 Open A Pro Sport
2003: Vet 30 Plus
2006: Vet 35 Plus
Tim Ferry, Dade City, Florida
1988: 85cc Stock 12-13
1990: 125 Stock 12-15
1990: 125 Modified 12-15
1991: 125 A Stock
1991: 125 A Modified
1992: 125 A Modified
1992: 250 Open A Modified
2013: Junior 25+
Kevin Foley, Orange, California
1983: Open A
1983: 250 A Modified
1989: Plus 25
1990: Plus 25
1992: Plus 25
1993: Vet A Plus 30
1993: Plus 25
1999: Vet A Plus 30
2003: Senior 40 Plus
2013: Masters 50+
Austin Forkner, Richards, missouri
2010: 85 (9-11) Stock
2010: 85 (9-11) Modified
2011: 85 (12-14) Modified
2014: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2015: 250 B
2015: Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C
MERCEDES GONZALES-Natvig, Arleta, California
1986: Women
1987: Women
1989: Women
1990: Women 80c-125
1991: Women 80-125
John Grewe, Rockford, michigan
2004: Vet 35 Plus
2014: Senior 45+
2014: Senior 40+
2015: Senior 45+
2016: Masters 50+
2017: Masters 50+
2018: Masters 50+
2019: Masters 50+
Joshua Hill, Yoncalla, oregon
1999: 65cc Stock 7-9
2001: 85cc Stock 7-11
2003: 85cc Modified 12-13
2004: 125cc Modified 12-15
2004: 125cc Stock 12-15
2005: 125 B Stock
2005: 125 B Modified
2006: Motocross Lites A
2006: Motocross Lites A/Pro Sport
Nico Izzi, DeLand, Florida
2000: 65cc Stock 7-9
2002: 85cc Stock 7-11
2003: 85cc Stock 12-13
2004: 85cc Modified 12-13
2004: 85cc Stock 12-13
2005: 105 Supermini 12-15
Jordan Jarvis, Clayton, North carolina
2014: Girls (9-13)
2016: Girls Sr. (12-16)
2016: Women 14+ Amateur
2018: Women (12+)
2020: Women
KEITH JOHNSON, Carver, Massachusetts
2008: Junior 25+
2008: Veteran 35+
2009: Junior 25+
2009: Vet 35+
2010: Vet 35+
2011: Senior 40+
2013: Senior 40+
Matthew LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge, louisiana
2015: 65 (7-11)
2016: 65 (7-11)
2017: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2019: 450 B
2020: 250 B
2020: 450 B
Steve Lewis, Anderson, South carolina
1989: Senior Plus 40
1990: Senior Plus 40
1991: Senior Plus 40
1993: Senior Plus 40
1999: Masters Plus 50
2000: Masters Plus 50
Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah
2011: 65 (7-9) Stock
2013: 85 (9-11)
2014: Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
2014: Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
2015: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2015: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2017: 250 B
2017: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas
2013: 65 (7-11)
2016: Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
2017: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2017: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2018: 125 (12-17) B/C
2018: Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Davi Millsaps, Cairo, georgia
1996: 51cc 7-8 Stock
1997: 65cc Stock 7-9
1997: 51cc AMA Stock 7-8
1999: 85cc Stock 7-11
2000: 85cc Modified 9-13
2002: 125 Modified 12-15
2002: 125 Stock 12-15
2003: 125 Modified 12-15
2003: 125 A
Robert Neeley Jr., Chesnee, Soth carolina
1985: Senior Plus 30
1986: Senior Plus 30
1987: Senior Plus 30
1989: Senior Plus 30
1994: Senior Plus 40
Travis Pastrana, Annapolis, Maryland
1994: 85cc Stock 7-11
1995: 85cc Stock 7-11
1997: 125 Stock 12-15
1999: 125 A
1999: 250 Open A
GREGORY RAND, Hillsboro, Ohio
1990: 85cc Modified 9-13
1991: 125 Stock 12-15
1991: 125 Modified 12-15
1993: 125 A Stock
1993: 250 Open A Stock
Robbie Reynard, Welistom, OKlahoma
1988: 85cc Stock 7-11
1988: 65cc Modified 7-11
1989: 85cc Stock 7-11
1991: 85cc Stock 12-13
1992: 125 Modified 12-15
1992: 125 Stock 12-15
2010: Junior 25+
2012: Vet 35+
2013: Vet 35+
2014: Vet 35+
Jett Reynolds, Bakersfield, California
2013: 51 (7-8) Limited
2013: 65 (7-9) Limited
2014: 65 (7-9) Limited
2014: 65 (7-11)
2015: 85 (9-11) Limited
2015: 85 (9-11)
2016: 85 (9-11) Limited
2016: 85 (9-11)
2017: 85cc (9-12)
BEN RIDDLE, Campbellsville, Kentucky
1998: 125 Modified 12-15
1999: 250 Open B Modified
1999: 125 B Modified
2000: 250 Open A
2000: 125 A
Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, California
2009: 51cc 4-6 AMA 1 Stock
2011: 51 (7-8) AMA 2 Stock
2014: 85 (9-11)
2014: 85 (9-11) Limited
2019: 250 B
2020: Open Pro Sport
2020: 250 Pro Sport
Brock Sellards, New Philadelphia, OHio
1992: 85cc Modified 9-13
1995: 250 B Stock
1995: 125 B Modified
1997: 250 Open A Modified
1997: 125 A Modified
James Stewart Jr., Winter Haven, FLorida
1993: 51cc 7-8 Stock
1995: 65cc Stock 7-9
1996: 65cc Stock 10-11
1997: 85cc Stock 7-11
1998: 85cc Modified 9-13
1999: 85cc Stock 12-13
1999: 85cc Modified 9-13
2000: 85cc Modified 14-15
2000: 105 Supermini 12-15
2001: 125 Modified 12-15
2001: 125 A
Danny Storbeck, San Antonio, Texas
1982: 85cc A Modified 12-15
1982: 85cc A Stock 12-15
1983: 125 Modified, Youth (12-15)
1983: 125 Stock, Youth (12-15)
1983: 125 A Modified
Brian Swink, Fenton, michigan
1987: 85cc Stock 14-15
1987: 85cc Modified 14-15
1988: 85cc Stock 14-15
1990:125 A Stock
1990: 250 A Stock
Jalek Swoll, Silver Springs, FLorida
2013: 85 (9-11) Limited
2016: 125 (12-16) B/C
2016: Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
2018: 250 B
2018: Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
2019: Open Pro Sport
Eli Tomac, Cortez, COlorado
2004: 65cc Stock 10-11
2006: 85cc Modified 12-13
2007: 85cc (14-15) Modified
2007: Supermini (12-15)
2008: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2008: Supermini 2 (14-16)
2009: 250 B Modified
2009: Schoolboy 2 14-16 B/C
Maximus Vohland, Granite Bay, California
2015: 65 (10-11) Limited
2019: Supermini 1 (12-15)
2019: Supermini 2 (13-16)
2020: 125cc (12-17) B/C
2020: Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Kevin Walker, Gray, Tennessee
1995: Plus 25
1997: Junior 25 Plus
1999: Junior 25 Plus
1999: Four-Stroke
2001: Junior 25 Plus
2001: Vet A Plus 30
2002: Vet 30 Plus
2002: Junior 25 Plus
2004: Vet 30 Plus
2004: Junior 25 Plus
2005: Vet 35 Plus
2007: Junior Plus 25
2007: Vet 35 Plus
2010: Senior 40+
2020: Masters 50+
Nicholas Wey, Dewitt, michigan
1992: 85cc Stock 7-11
1994: 85cc Stock 12-13
1994: 85cc Modified 9-13
1996: 125 Modified 12-15
1996: 250 B Stock
1997: 250 Open A Stock
1997: 125 A Stock
1998: 125 A Pro Sport
Kevin Windham, Baton Rouge, Tennessee
1990: 85cc Stock 12-13
1991: 85 Modified 9-13
1992: 85cc Modified 14-15
1992: 85cc Stock 14-15
1993: 125 Stock 12-15
1993: 125 Modified 12-15
1994: 250 Open A Modified
1994: 125 A Modified