30 Stories From the Ranch: Putting Loretta’s On the Map

In 1982 riders were able to participate in as many as four different classes in the AMA Amateur Nationals. Today, they’re limited to just two classes. Lechien, at age 15, was able to race both 125cc Schoolboy Stock and Mod, as well as 125cc A Stock and Mod. He was heavily favored to win them all, and early in the week it looked like he would. For instance, he won the first two motos in the 125 A Mod, ahead of Michigan’s Ed Warren, Kawasaki Team Green’s top prospect. But in the third moto Lechien suffered a seized engine on the second lap, ending that title run. Lechien also win the first moto in 125 A Stock, but then it rained hard for the second moto, which played right into Warren’s hands, as every card-holding Michigan Mafia member knows how ride in wet (or even snowy) weather. Lechien burned up his clutch in the slop, and that was that. Turns out it just didn’t rain enough in El Cajon to get the Dogger ready to run around in the Tennessee mud.

The Dogger had better luck in his other two classes, sweeping the Schoolboy motos, though he could not hide his disappointment in losing the other two titles. The DNFs would not hurt his professional prospects, as Lechien soon had his first professional contract and joined Team Yamaha in AMA Supercross and the 125 Pro Motocross Nationals the following March after turning 16, the first Loretta Lynn’s graduate to get such a deal. Within a couple months he would became an AMA Supercross winner when he took the Orlando SX in the premier 250 class (the 125 SX races did not come along until 1985). One week later he would win his first 125 Pro National at Lake Whitney in Texas. From there he would go on to have an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career, with wins in the Motocross of Nations, a 250 Grand Prix win at Unadilla, a 125 National Motocross Championship in 1985, and numerous more SX and Pro Motocross wins. Ron Lechien was the first Loretta Lynn’s graduate to make it as a professional, and it happened so quickly that it had an immediate impact on the race, luring other young riders from across the country to follow his footsteps to the ranch. Among the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers that would follow Dogger there are Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, the late Donny Schmit, Mike LaRocco, Trampas Parker, Bob Moore, Mike Kiedrowski, and Ricky Carmichael. (And soon to follow them will be James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, Travis Pastrana, and more.)