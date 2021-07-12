Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

In the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's return to The Wick 338 in Massachusetts, we were treated to great racing one again in both classes. In the 250 Class, Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence claimed 1-1 moto finishes to earn the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda (3-4) finished second to earn his first overall podium finish, and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper's 6-2 gave him third overall ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire (2-6).

In the 450 Class, Dylan Ferrandis claimed another moto win and another overall win, as a 1-3 day extended his points lead over Honda HRC's Ken Roczen. Roczen finished 4-2 to edge out Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Justin Barcia (2-4) for second overall, as Barcia picked up his first overall podium of the season.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.