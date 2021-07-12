I want to talk about Will Hahn. He’s new to the team and from what I understand, he’s someone that you’ve been pushing to get. Maybe not Wilbur himself, but just a guy like him. Talk about what he’s been doing for you, how it’s been going, and everything else.

It’s been really good so far. Will’s awesome. We were teammates back in the day. Always enjoyed being around him. I knew he probably didn’t really want to move to Florida [Hahn was Team Manager for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha but the team is relocating to Florida]. He’s got family in California and stuff. So, I saw that opportunity. I knew TK [Tyler Keefe, TLD Team Manager] had always wanted him. I went after Will first. I was like, “You’ve got to do it!” I was trying and trying. It was definitely a work in progress, but I’m stoked to have him. Anyone who knows Will knows he’s a great guy. It’s been really positive so far. Two weekends on, and I’m enjoying it. It’s nice to have a guy who has experienced the ups and downs of the sport and can be there for us.

Justin, you’re still relatively a new team on TLD GasGas, so I know you’re still figuring things out with the bike. Improved this weekend. What have you been learning over the last few weeks and what do you need to make better?

It’s definitely a learning process. I love the bike. I enjoy it, but it’s a lot different than what I’ve been used to the last few years. It’s really good to have the big umbrella of KTM/Husky/GasGas and all the guys in Europe as well. I built my own setting and I was happy with it in the beginning of the season, then we got on the more east coast tracks and we were searching, searching, searching and couldn’t really figure it out. We were working really hard, and then we looked at some stuff and made the decision what we needed to do this week. Obviously, it was the right decision and we’re stoked. It’s like anything, a new job or new whatever. It’s a learning process but still really happy with the team and all the guys over there.

Is there anything specific you can point to, or just trying some different settings here and there? Can you get into details with that a little bit?

Sure, why not? We got forks, shock, and a link. So it was quite different. I was really struggling the last few weeks. Everyone has been struggling a little bit. I think Cooper [Webb] was struggling a little, Marv [Musquin] maybe a little. They seemed like they were a little better this weekend. I’m not sure what they’re on. I don’t really keep up to date on that. At least for me, super stoked on the direction we went and everyone working together.