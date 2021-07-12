FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to recap the Southwick National and all that happened there from the TV broadcast (that’s Weege’s fault) to Dylan Ferrandis winning again, Hunter Lawrence getting his first overall win, and much more.

Listen to the Southwick National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.