Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Southwick Recap

July 12, 2021 12:05pm | by: , &

With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Southwick National, round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the main sand track of the Pro Motocross circuit and compares it to racetracks in Europe. Plus, Mitch Kendra chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and Eli Tomac to hear from their respective days. Weigandt also catches up with Bevo Forti and local legend Doug Henry, who was running equipment at 4:30 a.m. the morning before the national to get the track ready! Weigandt then chats with Alex Ray and Brandon Hartranft, and then SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team owner Jason Butschky.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Main Image by Mitch Kendra

