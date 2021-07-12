With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Southwick National, round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the main sand track of the Pro Motocross circuit and compares it to racetracks in Europe. Plus, Mitch Kendra chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and Eli Tomac to hear from their respective days. Weigandt also catches up with Bevo Forti and local legend Doug Henry, who was running equipment at 4:30 a.m. the morning before the national to get the track ready! Weigandt then chats with Alex Ray and Brandon Hartranft, and then SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team owner Jason Butschky.

Main Image by Mitch Kendra