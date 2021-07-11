Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Justin Cooper, Colt Nichols, Eli Tomac, Kyle Chisholm, Chris Canning and many more in a star-studded edition of the Weege Show from The Wick 338 and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Plus, we find the best privateer hangout at the end of the day! All brought to you by Race Tech and its Gold Valves, your suspension will be plusher with better bottoming resistance if you run them. So do it! Go to RaceTech.com