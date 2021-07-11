Behind the front runners, championship contenders struggled. Justin Cooper got an uncharacteristic bad start and found himself in 22nd. Jeremy Martin went down and was 30th after one lap. Jett Lawrence landed on the back of a wild Jalek Swoll, slamming face first into the sand. His visor busted off, he tossed his sand-covered goggles, and got going again. Jett said after the race that he almost went down getting around Swoll in the same section the lap prior, so the next lap he went to the opposite side, and it still cost him. The championship leader tipped over in a turn on his own later in the race and had to fight from outside the top 20 to get as far forward as he could. Cooper, Martin, and Jett Lawrence charged, gaining as many positions and points as possible. Cooper came through sixth, Martin 11th, and Jett eventually came home in ninth after his brother took the checkered flag. Hampshire recouped and went after Hunter at one point but fell...again. The #24 still managed to finish second, as Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda grabbed third place—his first moto podium of the season.

Unfortunately for Husqvarna, the second moto was more of the same for Hampshire. He positioned himself great off the start, got the race lead, lost it via crash, got going again, and tipped over again. He dropped to fourth after the first mistake, but the second one dropped him back to seventh (he eventually came home sixth, so his 2-6 gave him fourth overall). Cooper returned to his front running position when Hampshire faltered in moto two, and he started to lead a fast group of Shimoda, the Lawrence brothers, and Colt Nichols. Hunter managed to charge around Shimoda and then Cooper as the older Australian brother finished 1-1 for the first overall win of his career.

“Pretty happy with how the day went,” Hunter Lawrence said in a media coral afterwards. “One-one, it don’t get much better than that, thankfully, so it was pretty awesome, pretty awesome day.”

After an injury-derailed year in 2020 when he contemplated giving up racing professionally because of so many health issues, Hunter could not have had a bigger smile on the podium.

“Dude, I’ve been to hell and back like five times it feels like in the past two years,” he said. “When you’re in the lowest of lows you always dream of it but you can never actually visualize it and see it because you’re in a hole, you’re sucking, you’re injured, you’re not healthy, it’s so fricken hard. So the will power, the mental strength and just the hard work to pull yourself out of the hole and then build on it to get to where we are now, it’s awesome. So I’m super proud of myself.”