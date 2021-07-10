The Blue Bombers

It’s no surprise when Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha is putting riders up front in the 250 Class. The team has built a reputation of dominance in the 250 class the last few years. But lately they’ve been absolutely crushing it in the 450 class too. At RedBud, three of the top five (Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig), were on blue machines! That’s amazing, especially considering how much talent is jammed into the class right now. Anyone think there’s an outside chance we see an all-blue podium at Southwick? –Hansel

Frustration

If you’re Justin Barcia you’ve got to be a little irritated with how things have played out at the last two races. After scoring two moto podiums in the first two Nationals of the season, Barcia has gone 9-6 and 9-8 at the latest two Nationals. Yes, the class is packed, but Barcia is still capable of much more, as he was in that fight at the front at the first two rounds. The racing in the 450 class has been fantastic this season, and if Barcia can get back on point it’ll be even better. –Hansel

Roczen’s Rebound

Ken Roczen had a great weekend going at RedBud until he crashed in the second moto and finished sixth. Just like that, a potential overall win turned into fourth overall. He also gave up a decent chunk of championship points to Ferrandis—Roczen came into RedBud trailing the Frenchman by three points but is now fourteen points back. That’s not insurmountable, but with the way Ferrandis is performing it’s going to be tough to get those points back. If Roczen wants to keep his championship quest healthy he needs to rebound with a convincing 1-1 at Southwick. –Hansel