Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the pits and the track for the Twisted Tea Southwick National, chatting with a gang of local privateers, veteran Kyle Chisholm, Ken Roczen and Dean Wilson, track operator and New England legend Keith Johnson, and two-stroke rippa Luke Renzland. Will The Wick 338 change the way this title looks? Will the track survive the Friday rain? We'll see!

The Weege show preview is presented by Honda and the Talon Sport Side By Side, which features 20 inches of wheel travel, 1000cc of power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Life's better side by side!