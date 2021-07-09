Team USA Possibilities (DC)

Last weekend the AMA's Mike Pelletier announced that Team USA would be returning to the FIM Motocross of Nations. The team was not going to go last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and the virtual lockdown in Europe, which caused the race to be canceled anyway. Now it's on for last September, two weeks after the end of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Hangtown on September 11. Pelletier says he has commitments from several of the teams that they would support it if their rider or riders are chosen, but which riders will be on which teams at that point remains to be seen. For instance, will Tomac be completely done with Kawasaki by then or will be extend his relationship with the team for two more weeks before he goes to Star Racing Yamaha? What about Aaron Plessinger—still in blue or orange by then? Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire seem like they would both be good 250 choices, but will they still be with their respective teams by that point?

There's also the fact that right now our top two 450 riders on the AMA circuit are from France and Germany, respectively, and two of the top three in the 250 standings are from Australia, so those guys are all off the table, as is Jo Shimoda (Japan). Adam Cianciarulo will probably have off-season surgery, so he is more than likely out as well. And Zach Osborne will be out for this year's event due to his injury. (Justin Barcia might be a good second 450 rider, though.)

And then there's the simple fact that to this point in motocross, two-time AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb hasn't quite shown his real speed outdoors, and Honda's Chase Sexton and Star Racing Yamaha's Christian Craig have been a bit up and down.

Pelletier's timetable is to make some kind of announcement at Budds Creek in August, giving Team USA Manager Roger De Coster more time to sort things out before picking a team to go race in Mantova, Italy. He's also keeping an eye on the coronavirus because while it may be receding here in the U.S., its raging elsewhere. In Japan this week they announced that there would be no spectators at the Olympics for the first time ever, and parts of Europe still have a lot of restrictions too.

Local Legends (Mitch Kendra)

Last night on my flight into Harford, Connecticut, I boarded the plane and was set to depart—little did we know we would end up sitting in the loading zone for over an hour before we actually took off. After we boarded the plane, we’re awaiting takeoff before getting a message from the cockpit that a delay from refueling would have us out on the runway soon. It was taking longer than expected but they reassured us we would be on in the air in no time. The airport workers outside the plane seemed to be making the best of their late-night shift—one danced around and threw his bright orange handheld lights up into the air as another zoomed by on a tricycle. I figured I might as well make the best of the wait myself, so I struck up a conversation with the woman sitting next to me. It started off with the typical, “I cannot believe this is taking so long” small talk. We chatted some more until she asked if it was my first time to Connecticut. I said yes, but more importantly, it was my first trip to Massachusetts since I would be attending a Pro Motocross race there for the first time. She stopped digging in her bag, turned, and asked: “Do you know who I went to high school with? John Dowd!”

No way!

She talked about how they both attended the same school and graduated together. She said she did not know he made it big in motocross until about ten years ago when her son told her, but she remembers back in the day that there were signs: “That explains his greasy fingernails!” she said with a laugh.

She said their houses used to be only a few streets from one another and she would pass his every day while she was walking to school. “He had a passion for it, that’s for sure,” she said.

We chatted some more about my awesome job and then about how she had been to the Southwick pro races all the time before she said she had just retired at 55 years old and was going home to visit family for the first time in three years. I lucked out by sitting next to probably the only person on the flight who knew anything about motocross. Moral of the story is I’m glad I talked with her. You never know who you’re going to meet and what you’re going to talk about. The legacy of local legends will live on. See you guys at The Wick 338 tomorrow—and happy retirement, Lisa! Enjoy this time with your family!