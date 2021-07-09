RJ Hampshire's 2-2 scores on the day to claim his third career overall victory hardly told the whole story. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was battling an illness all throughout the week and the three crashes he had throughout the day were directly attributed to feeling weaker on the bike according to Hampshire himself.

We discuss Hampshire's crashes and rebound for victory, Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis both incurring penalties for jumping on a "Wheels on the Ground" flag, how Eli Tomac and Ferrandis were able to put their best laps down on the last lap of the day, and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

