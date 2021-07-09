You talked to me a little bit about how you were thinking maybe this is even going to be your last year of really trying to go to pro nationals and really try to put it into the motos and stuff like that. Is that something that you think you would come back to eventually, or you are already kind of focused on your business acumen and growing your portfolio from that side so you’re kind of done with pro moto after this year?

It would really depend on results and my will to continue to do this, because I’ve been through some pretty heavy injuries. Back in 2015, I almost lost my entire left leg from the hip down. I broke my femur really bad at a regional. I had to get Life Flighted out. I had five, six surgeries, a couple blood transfusions. I had an infection that even when the bone healed, I lived with an infection for three years. That definitely put a damper on my career, unfortunately. The past couple years I’ve been pushing pretty hard just to even get out on the track and do it at this type of level. So, it really depends on results, but my main goal is I just want to finish out a season healthy. I want to put in as much effort as I can, and I’ll reevaluate later in the year. But as of right now, I just want to get through this season healthy and focus on other life stuff after it’s done.

Moving forward, how many more races are you going to try to hit up and qualify for? Is it kind of like a plan where you’re doing it as you go along, or do you already have it planned out for the next two or three months?

I believe right now I plan on Millville, Budds Creek, and maybe Ironman. I had the opportunity to do Washougal, and I just don’t think it’s going to work out. Then obviously Southwick is this weekend, but that’s just not in the budget right now. I’ll probably do at least two more, and then maybe Ironman at the end.

Now that you’ve qualified fairly well, you put two motos under your belt, do your goals kind of change now where you expect to make it into the motos every time and now there’s almost like an added effort when you do make the motos again to try to push into the points or push into the top 25, perhaps?

Definitely. It would be great to put myself in the top 20. I believe I have the potential to be up there, and I have the fitness. I have everything else, but I just need to figure out the mental side and kind of line up like a normal race and not a pro race with Eli Tomac and all these big names in it. But I do believe now that I’ve finally got another race under my belt that my goals definitely move higher up.

Tell me about the idea behind going with the all-white bike, all-white gear, all-white helmet. You stick out quite a bit, and to a degree I feel like that probably helps a little bit with marketing MX Locker and getting people to know who you are. Why do you choose to run that setup?

That actually came about as I was laying in the hospital bed back in 2015. After I got hurt I kind of lost what little sponsors I had. My mom and I sat there, and we were like, we’re just going to go all white. No sponsors. No logos. No nothing, until somebody is footing the bill for me to change it otherwise. It’s just kind of stuck since then. I’m lucky enough to have a great sponsor like Aektiv Co. that helps. They allowed me to do a custom all-white set, a custom all-white MX Locker set, all-white everything, basically. I don’t really have any graphics sponsors. I don’t have plastic sponsors. I don’t have really any other sponsors besides Aektiv and MX Locker. So, I’m just running with the all-white. It definitely helps with marketing. It has gotten me in Racer X before in the magazine. It’s gotten me all over Vital MX, all over social. It’s a pretty good marketing route. I also think it looks pretty good.