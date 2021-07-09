Phil Nicoletti Announces Fully Torn ACL

When the title sponsor Rockstar pulled out of the Rockstar Energy Drink OTSFF Yamaha team in Canada, Phil Nicoletti decided to return to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the U.S. But it’s has been a rough return for our man Nicoletti. At the second round, he went down hard in a first-turn pileup in moto one that ended his day early. At the third round, he finally recorded his first—and only so far—moto finish inside the top 15 aboard his ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F.

Through four rounds, Nicoletti sits 22nd in the 450 Class standings with nine points. Now, the hits just keep coming, as Nicoletti has learned a practice incident he suffered before the RedBud National resulted in a fully torn ACL. He will miss this weekend’s Southwick National as he will “reevaluate and make a new plan.”