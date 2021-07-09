Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Southwick

How to Watch Southwick

July 9, 2021 2:30pm

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The fifth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 10, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday, July 11, starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 2 p.m./11 a.m. PDT.  

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, July 10
    The Wick 338
    Southwick, MA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 10 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 10 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 10 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 10 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 10 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 10 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 10 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 11 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 11 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The Southwick National broadcast information.
The Southwick National broadcast information. Pro Motocross

ENTRY Lists

Motocross

Southwick - 250 Entry List

July 10, 2021
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List
Motocross

Southwick - 450 Entry List

July 10, 2021
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

2021 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia172
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States164
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia128
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States111
5Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States108
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France179
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany165
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States143
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States132
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States129
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Southwick National

Southwick National Race Center

Southwick National 250 Class Entry List

Southwick National 450 Class Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross

Other Info

The Wick 338
Legion Rd
Southwick, MA 01077

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. p.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Southwick National.

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Southwick National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, July 10, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Southwick, Massachusetts.

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now