Main image by Mitch Kendra

The fifth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 10, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday, July 11, starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 2 p.m./11 a.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule