Yamaha made some big news today with the details of a redesigned YZ125 for 2022. The blue brand also announced the changes to its four-stroke lineup for 2022, including a redesigned YZ250FX off-road racer (which mimics the changes made to the YZ250F last year) and changes to the YZ450F and YZ250F as well.

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is proud to introduce the new 2022 lineup of advanced, industry-leading four-stroke motocross and cross country motorcycles—bikes designed to offer cutting-edge performance for the highest levels of competition, along with the type of refinement and rideability that brings out the best in every rider. Highlights for 2022 include exciting updates to the class-defining YZ250F and YZ450F competition motocross models and a wide range of improvements to the highly capable YZ250FX cross country model.

For the YZ250FX, improved engine performance, new optimized fuel injection maps, frame and chassis refinements, and updated brake components all add to the dynamic abilities of the ultimate 250-class cross country racer. For the YZ250F and YZ450F, targeted reductions in unsprung weight aim to further enhance the motocross models’ already celebrated handling and suspension character. Across the board, Yamaha four-strokes offer an unmatched level of off-road performance and reliability.

“Yamaha has always been at the forefront of four-stroke off-road motorcycle design and we are thrilled to see that continue with the new 2022 lineup of high performance four-strokes,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “Building on the race-proven success of the YZ450F and YZ250F, key improvements to the 2022 models look to raise that bar even higher. And on the cross country side, extensive changes to the already potent YZ250FX will position this model as a natural choice for riders looking to dominate XC2 competition.”

New 2022 YZ250F

Fresh off dominating the 2021 Supercross season, the new 2022 Yamaha YZ250F sees a handful of key updates to make the benchmark-setting motocrosser even better. Beginning with the rear wheel, a new 2.15-inch wide rear rim pairs with a premium 110-width Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tire to serve up a wider footprint, increased traction and better bump absorption under hard acceleration and cornering. In a first on a Yamaha off-road competition model, a new three-cross spoke pattern on the rear wheel further improves impact absorption and overall feel. The rear wheel hub has been reengineered to be thinner and lighter while still retaining strength. Together with a new lightweight rear sprocket design and new lightweight drive chain, unsprung weight and driveline inertia is reduced for more responsive handling.

The YZ250F's class-leading suspension takes another step forward with revised suspension settings aimed at striking the perfect balance between the wider rear tire and lightened rear wheel assembly. That means increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction, further enhancing the game-changing performance of the YZ250F’s advanced, fully adjustable KYB® suspension. Also new for 2022, an updated premium graphics scheme features aggressive Yamaha Blue and dark blue embedded graphics, both highlighting the YZ's competitive intentions and providing excellent durability and scratch resistance. Blacked-out radiator louvers further add to the aggressive new look.

Updates add to the long list of race-ready features that make the YZ250F a consistent top pick in the ultra-competitive 250cc class. The advanced liquid-cooled four-stroke powerplant features a forward-positioned straight downdraft intake with symmetrical intake ports, high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and reversed cylinder head layout, providing broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque. Helping racers dial in the perfect power delivery for different track conditions, Yamaha’s industry-leading free-of-charge Power Tuner app puts the flexibility and precision tunability of the GYTR® Power Tuner into your smartphone. Make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike for ultimate track-side tuning. A convenient handlebar-mounted map switch then allows the rider to quickly select between two uploaded maps for immediate on-the-fly adjustments.

The YZ250F's highly refined chassis is based on a lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame with main spars, engine mounts and mounting position designed to centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Exceptional braking power and feel is achieved through the same high performance braking components fitted to its open-class YZ450F sibling. It all adds up to an extremely capable and well-rounded package that gives racers the edge right out of the gate.