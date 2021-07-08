Who’s Hot

Dylan Ferrandis continues to scald anyone near a 450. He has been on the podium every moto so far in a class that has more depth than any time in recent memory.

Eli Tomac has won two out of the last four motos, turning the tide on a not-so-good narrative. Southwick is arguably his best track. Can he find his first overall of the year?

Aaron Plessinger grabbed a holeshot (with a sweet look back no less) and found his way to double moto podiums at RedBud. He has been quietly consistent this season, sitting third in the championship.

RJ Hampshire won RedBud for the second consecutive year (okay, there were 2 last year). Had he not struggled through the broken chain at High Point, he could be looking at a serious run in the making.

Jett Lawrence has an eight-point lead going into a track he should fare well at. My first time watching Jett was in the Italian sand of Ottobiano in 2018. He won the EMX250 class at 14 years old. Safe to say he knows how to ride the sand.

Justin Cooper snagged another moto win at RedBud and it’s arguable that he would have gone 1-1 had he not tossed the lead away. He’s riding really well and is capable of winning each time out if he cleans up a few small mistakes.