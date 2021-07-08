Racer X Films: 2021 GasGas EC 300 Garage Build
For this build, Dirt Bike TV hit up Mike Spurgin from Taco Moto Co. He’s a bit of a KTM wizard who's often out in the deep backcountry of Idaho or Baja, breaking, testing, and developing parts and products for his growing online store.
Photos: Spencer Owens
Test/Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark and Mike Spurgin/tacomoto.co
Products & Services Used:
Taco Moto Co.
Custom CNC Fuel Tank Tap and Fuel Line Routing for Larger Fuel Tank and GET Kit, GET ECU Setup and Mapping with HP Racing, GET Injector Relocation System, RK Tech Head Install
Vertex Pistons
Pro Replica Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)
FMF Racing
Gnarly Pipe, Silencer
Bullet Proof designs
Full Wheelset (18” Rear and 21” Front), Rear Swingarm Guard, Linkage Guard, Rear Disc/Caliper Guard, Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Radiator Guards, Rubber Strap Kit, TPS Guard on Throttle Body
Supersprox
Front 13T, Rear 50 Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-EXT-120
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit
P3 Carbon
FMF Pipe Carbon Guard, Carbon Skid Plate
IMS
Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank, Pre-Mix Oil Filler Relocation
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks
AK Technologies
Left Side Radiator Hose Guard/Powervalve 3D Printed
Dunlop
AT81 Front 90/100-21
AT81EX Rear 110/100-18
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Foam Air Filter
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
TM DesignWorks
Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Outer Cover
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Trail Tech
Radiator Fan
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handle Bars
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
Fasst Co
Rear Brake Return Spring
Enduro Engineering
Wrap Around Hand Guards
Tusk
Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts
Fire Power
Featherweight Lithium Battery
