Yeah, scoring points at a national is a big deal, not a lot of people can say they’ve done that. You also had a battle with Adam Cianciarulo in that moto, right?

[Laughs] Yeah, he lost his clutch I heard, but it was still fun to ride with him. I thought I was getting lapped by him, but he stayed right in front of me and I wasn’t quite sure what was happening. Then we went back and forth a few times and he finished right behind me. All the way to the end on the last lap we were battling. I wasn’t quite sure what had happened with him, but I found out after. But it was just really cool to ride with him.

I’m sure you probably had a “Holy shit” moment when you were battling with him at first, but did your competitive spirit ever take over and make you want to beat him?

Oh, for sure. I was going slow for a few laps and then he passed me. But he was kind of staying there, and it was like, “I’m going to stay with him until the end of the moto, I can’t let him get away.” It boosted my lap times back up to where they needed to be, it gave me energy. We gave each other some knucks’ after the moto and said, “Good ride.”

That’s really cool. So, looking forward to the rest of the season, you’re undecided on Southwick, but what about all the other ones?

I’m going to do Millville and Ironman for sure because they’re pretty close to Wisconsin. Unadilla and Budds Creek, I want to do them because they seem like they’re really cool tracks, but they’re still 15 hours away so we’ll see. It’s a lot to travel there, money wise. Hangtown and Washougal are like a day-and-a-half of driving, so I don’t know.

So the goal at the nationals you do race is to score points?

I want to be able to consistently get in the top 20. I feel like it’s totally a doable goal for myself. I haven’t had much time on the bike because of school and work and I’m improving at pretty much every race and racing myself back into shape. When I was at Thunder Valley it was the second time racing in eight months and I was so nervous on the line. My heart rate was spiked, but every race I’ve been to so far since has been getting me back in it and getting used to what it’s like to be on the gate with all these guys.