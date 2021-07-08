250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown is out for the season due to a concussion suffered during supercross.

Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Greeson will return to racing at Southwick following a separated shoulder and fractured collarbone sustained while practicing.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: The team hopes Hammaker can return to racing at Spring Creek. He’s missed multiple nationals due to not feeling 100 percent, although his exact condition is unknown.

Derek Kelley – Shoulder | In

Comment: Kelley said on Instagram he separated his AC joint in his shoulder in a crash in the first moto at the RedBud National, but he is expecting to race this weekend.

"Ended up getting a decent start in moto 1 but went down pretty hard on lap 1 and separated my ac joint. I got checkout out at the astars medical rig and tried for moto 2. I got in a first turn pileup, got up last, tried to make some passes but my shoulder gave out and I lost it going down a hill. I decided to pull in and heal up for next week. I just have to start making my own luck… On to southwick 🤘🏻"

Alex Martin – ARM | OUT

Comment: Martin is aiming to get back to racing at Spring Creek after fracturing his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley. Earlier this week he told us he’s made some serious progress in a very short period of time.

Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Martin started the season with fractured left scaphoid and also has a “bum left shoulder.” His he also broke a few fingers in a crash at Thunder Valley. He missed High Point because he couldn’t hang onto the bars, but somehow raced RedBud. He’s in for Southwick.