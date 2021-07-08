Help Fund Chiz Chizzing at Southwick

Kyle Chisholm is back this weekend! While the veteran on the number eleven has pretty much switched to supercross-only mode late in his career, Kyle wanted to show up at a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross round and race for fun. He picked Southwick, and he's got a backer to help: Alias Sport CBD products. Alias will donate 100 percent of its sales from Friday, July 9th, 2021 to Chisholm to help pay his way to the races.

We talked to Kyle this morning and he told us he's only ridden about seven times since Monster Energy Supercross wrapped up in Salt Lake City. "Not exactly in prime Chiz shape but it's all good," he texted us. Kyle says he will pit with the 3D Racing Yamaha team.

Any purchase made at Alias Sport from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. goes directly to Chiz.