Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Help Fund Chiz Chizzing at Southwick

July 8, 2021 10:15pm | by:
Help Fund Chiz Chizzing at Southwick

Kyle Chisholm is back this weekend! While the veteran on the number eleven has pretty much switched to supercross-only mode late in his career, Kyle wanted to show up at a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross round and race for fun. He picked Southwick, and he's got a backer to help: Alias Sport CBD products. Alias will donate 100 percent of its sales from Friday, July 9th, 2021 to Chisholm to help pay his way to the races.

We talked to Kyle this morning and he told us he's only ridden about seven times since Monster Energy Supercross wrapped up in Salt Lake City. "Not exactly in prime Chiz shape but it's all good," he texted us. Kyle says he will pit with the 3D Racing Yamaha team.

Any purchase made at Alias Sport from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. goes directly to Chiz.

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now