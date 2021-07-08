I feel like in the media, we kind of play it up that this is your home race, but does it actually feel like you have a little bit of an advantage compared to everybody else here?

Honestly, the track is so much different at the National. When I grew up racing here, it was more clay, and now they’ve brought in so much more sand. Not that it’s a bad thing, it’s just different than what I’ve raced on. The track was actually—it was a little deep in some spots and a little bit hard packed, but it was pretty gnarly today, and I just didn’t really—when you don’t gel with your bike, especially when it gets that rough, it’s not good. So, I do feel like I should have a bit of an advantage here, but everyone’s raced here so many times, especially guys like Eli [Tomac], they’ve raced here, especially the National, probably a lot more than I have so they know the track. I wouldn’t say I have an advantage but having the fans and going around every lap is cool to hear those guys. I have Indiana, [Ironman National] too, that’s pretty close to my house, so looking forward to that one as well.

In the second moto, Christian [Craig] was right behind you, and you guys were nose to tail with the top six for a while. What’s it like in that kind of battle where you’re trying to keep tabs on the people in front of you, but you’ve got someone right behind you there?

Yeah, I made a quick pass on Christian and was trying to go after Dylan [Ferrandis] because he was the next guy in front of me. I actually caught up to the back of those guys but then made a few mistakes and they dropped me. So, then I had Christian like four to five seconds behind me and I just wanted to maintain that gap. And then I kind of put on a charge like four laps to go and kind of dropped him a little bit but definitely, having someone behind you is good to keep your focus up because sometimes when you don’t have anybody there is when you make those mistakes. So yeah, I was trying to go forward but again, I just didn’t feel comfortable so just looking forward to going back and putting some work in and try to get the bike better and myself better and come out at Southwick.

Yeah, you’re still kind of building a bit with this new bike for outdoors, right? What kind of challenges or hurdles have you guys had to go through with it?

Yeah, I mean the bike overall is so much better than last year. I feel a lot more comfortable. But again, the class is so much more stacked, and the pace is, compared to last year, way more elevated. So, we’ve got to go that much faster and now we’re trying to push this bike to the limit, and we don’t have a whole bunch of data but it’s getting better slowly but surely. It’s a work in progress and hopefully we can get on a roll these next four races and try to click off some podiums and wins.

Adam Cianciarulo | 6-23 for 13th overall in 450 Class

Racer X: Adam Cianciarulo, obviously the second moto, you really don’t want to talk about it, but the first moto you were right there in the mix and getting in there a little bit. Did you feel overall pretty good up until that point?

Adam Cianciarulo: I really didn’t feel all that comfortable on the track all day, to be honest. But I felt good like in the beginning. I was just telling [Steve] Matthes, I’ve been dealing with this thing in my arm. I hate talking about it. I don’t even really want to talk about it anymore. But I’ve got this nerve thing. Basically, I got my nerve decompressed. I had an ulnar nerve entrapment and I got it decompressed. Most of the time, that works. I got it done by one of the best arm specialists in the United States, and he said he basically sees like a 100 patients a year and maybe two of them will come back and say it didn’t help for them. So, they can do a surgery where they just move the whole nerve, so I’m going to get that done when the season’s over. So, that’s just bothering me sometimes. Sometimes it’s not that bad, and then sometimes it’s terrible. It’s been brutal to deal with. It’s been like two years and it’s really frustrating, but like I said, sometimes it’s fine! So, that’s the first moto. I’m up there, I’m feeling good, I’m riding with everybody, and then I just can’t hold onto the bike anymore and that happens. But I felt good about my effort. I tried the whole time. Second moto, yeah good start and just pushed right through the rut. And man, I really jacked my bike up so bad. The front brake was high, the clutch was low, the front fender was stuck underneath the wheel so when I was compressing the bike down, it was stopping the front wheel. It was just a bad, bad moto all around.