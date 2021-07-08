Summer has become the time for new bike news, but most of it is expected. You can usually track the standard number of years between bike redesigns, as well as the cadence of new bikes in each class. For example, Honda revamped the CRF450R in 2017 and 2021, and it's likely the CRF250R will be all-new for 2022 (because the 250 usually gets a revamp a year after the 450). KTM made few changes to its 2022 motocross bikes, but rumor has it that next-gen bikes could appear as Factory Editions, and then all the regular KTMs would be due for as 2023 revamp. This is the kind of timing we've come to expect.

But today comes news we didn't see coming! For the first time in 15 years, Yamaha has redesigned the YZ125 two-stroke! Let's just add another sentence with an exclamation point!

We could get technical here and mention that the frame from the old 125 stays in tact, but with a new engine, bodywork and more, we'll take it and just say this bike is all-new even if not every part is new. New tech in the two-stroke world doesn't come around often enough! Exclamation!