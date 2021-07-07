Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Troy Lee Designs all-new SCOUT Off-Road Gear

July 7, 2021 1:20pm | by:
It’s here. The all-new Off-Road SCOUT gear. The past 2 years have been dedicated to working with our off-road athletes to go beyond the racetrack and onto the trails.

This expansion of our MX collection is built for every level of off-road riding from the weekend recreational rider to the Ryan Sipes’ of the world. The SCOUT Off-Road division kickstarts TLD enthusiasts to Ride the World One Trail at a Time. #TLDScouts #TLDMoto

Video courtesy of Troy Lee Designs

Check out the full Troy Lee Design Off-Road SCOUT Gear collection below. 

  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
  • Troy Lee Designs SCOUT Off-Road Gear Troy Lee Designs
