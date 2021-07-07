FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Roger De Coster, former racer and current Director of Motorsports in North America for the KTM Group, to talk about his team in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship so far, some history of his time with Honda, we look back on his career, and more. Then Brady Sheren from Atlas Brace jumps on to talk about the new Vision Brace they have, the evolution of braces, and more.

Listen to the De Coster/Sheren podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.